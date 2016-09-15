Sept. 21; Free Event at Blasco Library 21; A Visit with author, singer, dancer and clown, Gale McNeeley

The Blasco Memorial Library is pleased to announce a visit from author, singer, dancer and clown, Gale McNeeley on Wednesday, September 21, from 7-8pm in the Hirt Auditorium. This free show will feature original interpretations of newspaperman and humorist Don Marquis’ classic tales of a cynical cockroach and an irreverent alley cat as they cavort and muse about society in the early 1900s.

This performance will celebrate 100 years of the famous duo Archy and Mehitabel who made their first appearance in the New York Evening Sun in 1916.

This program is free and open to the public thanks to the generous sponsorship of Erie resident Freda Tepfer.