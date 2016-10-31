Free Fitness Classes for Veterans Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – 4:30pm-5:30pm, at the VA Medical Center

Posted on

New Fitness Classes for Veterans Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through July 30, 2017.
Time:  4:30pm-5:30pm
Location:  Erie VAMC – 2nd Floor Conference Rooms
Details:  Veterans are invited to attend FREE fitness classes to invest in their health and well-being.  Tuesday & Thursday classes focus on interval training and Wednesday classes focus on Tai Chi – balance and coordination.  All fitness levels are welcome to attend.  Classes are led by a certified YMCA instructor and will be offered through July 30, 2017
Point of Contact:  For more information, call the Erie VAMC Health Promotion team at 814-860-2695.
Additional Information:  View the online news release here<http://www.erie.va.gov/pressreleases/2016-free-YMCA-fitness-classes.asp> or view the Fitness Class Flyer here<http://www.erie.va.gov/pressreleases/assets/2016-free-YMCA-fitness-classes.pdf>.

Headlines