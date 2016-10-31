New Fitness Classes for Veterans Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through July 30, 2017.
Time: 4:30pm-5:30pm
Location: Erie VAMC – 2nd Floor Conference Rooms
Details: Veterans are invited to attend FREE fitness classes to invest in their health and well-being. Tuesday & Thursday classes focus on interval training and Wednesday classes focus on Tai Chi – balance and coordination. All fitness levels are welcome to attend. Classes are led by a certified YMCA instructor and will be offered through July 30, 2017
Point of Contact: For more information, call the Erie VAMC Health Promotion team at 814-860-2695.
Additional Information: View the online news release here<http://www.erie.va.gov/pressreleases/2016-free-YMCA-fitness-classes.asp> or view the Fitness Class Flyer here<http://www.erie.va.gov/pressreleases/assets/2016-free-YMCA-fitness-classes.pdf>.
Free Fitness Classes for Veterans Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – 4:30pm-5:30pm, at the VA Medical Center
New Fitness Classes for Veterans Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through July 30, 2017.