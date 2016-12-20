Dec. 27-30; Winter Wonderland; Celebrate the Winter Season at Asbury Woods

Winter Wonderland
December 27th–30th 6:00pm – 9:00pm
$6.00 per person, tickets are sold at the door
Children 3 and under FREE
Celebrate the Winter Season at Asbury Woods
4105 Asbury Road, Erie PA 16506
Winter Wonderland features seven nights of thousands of lights along our boardwalk trail with unique displays throughout the Woods. Enjoy our original attraction, the musical light show in the Otto Behrend Celebration Garden. Join us at the Nature Center for a wonderful walk in the woods, holiday music, children’s crafts and more.
- Musical holiday light show presented throughout the evening
- Holiday model train display in our Craft Workshop
- Live performances by local artists
- Refreshments available for purchase in the Nature Center
- Shop our “Squeaky Frog” gift shop for unique holiday and seasonal gifts