Dec. 27-30; Winter Wonderland; Celebrate the Winter Season at Asbury Woods

Winter Wonderland

December 27th–30th 6:00pm – 9:00pm

$6.00 per person, tickets are sold at the door

Children 3 and under FREE

Celebrate the Winter Season at Asbury Woods

4105 Asbury Road, Erie PA 16506

Winter Wonderland features seven nights of thousands of lights along our boardwalk trail with unique displays throughout the Woods. Enjoy our original attraction, the musical light show in the Otto Behrend Celebration Garden. Join us at the Nature Center for a wonderful walk in the woods, holiday music, children’s crafts and more.