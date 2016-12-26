Join us for the 15th Annual Erie’s Best Wings, Chicken Wing Cook-off, Saturday, January 28 from 11am – 8pm at Rainbow Gardens – sponsored by Widget Financial, Budweiser & Bud Light.

Admission is still only $10 per person, which includes 10 wing tickets & your people’s choice ballot. Kids under 5 are admitted for free (they don’t eat for free, though) Partial proceeds benefit Lake Erie Fanfare.

Get your fill of Erie’s Best Wings & take some, home, too – TO GO’s will be available (.75 per wing) at ALL wing vendors, so you can take your favorites home!

Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe will be there with sweets & treats for sale.

We’ll have pop, Budweiser & Bud Light for sale, too!

Lake Erie Fanfare will have small games of chance.

This year’s participants include: Odis 12 Bar & Grille, Buffalo Wild Wings, VFW Post 470, Quaker Steak & Lube and Black Jax Bar & Grille.