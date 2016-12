CLASSY 100 HAS A FAMILY 4 PACK TO DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS DREAM BIG AT THE ERIE INSURACNE ARENA!

THROUGH ENCHANTED PIXIE-DUST, TINKER BELL TAKES YOU ON A JOURNEY OF BELOVED DISNEY TALES LIVE ON ICE!

TO WIN TICKETS TO THE THURSDAY SHOW – PROVIDED BY DISNEY ON ICE, CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO PRINT OUT THE COLORING PAGE.

HAVE YOUR LITTLE ONE COLOR IT IN – THEN EITHER EMAIL IT TO CONTEST@CLASSY100.COM, DROP IT OFF AT , OR MAIL IT TO US!

BE SURE TO PUT YOUR NAME, YOUR CHILD’S NAME AND AGE, AND YOUR PHONE NUMBER/EMAIL ADDRESS ON THE BACK OF THE SHEET. THERE WILL BE 5 WINNERS! ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5PM ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH