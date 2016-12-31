CLASSY 100 HAS A FAMILY 4 PACK TO DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS DREAM BIG AT THE ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, JANUARY 19 – 22!

THROUGH ENCHANTED PIXIE-DUST, TINKER BELL TAKES YOU ON A JOURNEY OF BELOVED DISNEY TALES LIVE ON ICE!

TO WIN TICKETS TO THE THURSDAY SHOW ON JANUARY 19. PROVIDED BY DISNEY ON ICE, CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO PRINT OUT THE COLORING PAGE.

HAVE YOUR LITTLE ONE COLOR IT IN – THEN EITHER EMAIL IT TO CONTEST@CLASSY100.COM, OR DROP IT OFF, OR MAIL IT TO US AT 471 ROBISON ROAD, ERIE, PA 16509!

BE SURE TO PUT YOUR NAME, YOUR CHILD’S NAME AND AGE, AND YOUR PHONE NUMBER/EMAIL ADDRESS ON THE BACK OF THE SHEET.

THERE WILL BE 5 WINNERS!

ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5PM ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 6!

click-here-to-download-the-erie-diney-on-ice-coloring-sheet

Show Description:

Enter a world where adventure is waiting and courage leads the way at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes you on a journey of beloved Disney tales LIVE ON ICE.

Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all. Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you to always be strong, kind and fearless.

High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make this an experience your family will never forget!

Show Times:

Thursday, January 19th, 2016 – 7:00pm

Friday, January 20th, 2016 – 7:00pm

Saturday, January 21st, 2016 – 11am / 3pm / 7pm

Sunday, January 22nd, 2016 – 2pm

Click Here to Purchase Tickets Online