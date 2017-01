Classy 100 is giving you a chance to win a table for 8 to the 26th Annual Trivia Night, provided by the Achievement Center!

Listen for your chance to play Erie trivia – when you get 2 out of 3 questions correct, you will qualify for a table for 8, at the Ambassador’s Crystal Ballroom, Thursday, February 16!

The 26th Annual Erie Trivia Night event supports services for children with physical disabilities at the Achievement Center.