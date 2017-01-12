Win tickets to Rockin’ Road to Dublin, February 7th at the Warner Theatre!

Classy 100’s Breakfast Club with Brenda and Dan, Ron Arlen and Chuck Stevens have your tickets to the Rockin’ Road to Dublin, playing Erie’s Warner Theatre, Tuesday, February 7… listen for the Classy 100 ticket window to open, be caller 10 at 868-9100 and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the show, provided by Loudmouth Marketing.

Following sell-out shows in the Northeast, Rockin’ Road to Dublin is coming to Erie on their first national tour!

Come see the show that Irish Dancing Magazine calls “WORLD CLASS … a one-two punch of style and mastery … they made some magic here”.

Rockin’ Road to Dublin is the new sensation that combines the art of an Irish dance show, the power of a Rock-N-Roll concert, all with the finish of a Broadway theatrical production.

Starring World Champion Irish dancers Scott Doherty and Ashley Smith, the cast includes 14 dancers, 8 musicians and two vocalists.

Here’s what people are saying about Rockin’ Road to Dublin:

“Unique, upbeat, and I love the combination of traditional Gaelic music with rock music and the dancing was extraordinary” – Anne B., Green Bay

“An incredible dance troupe, a phenomenal musical ensemble, killer staging and lighting. BRAVO!” – Ellis K., Davenport