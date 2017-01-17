Jan. 24; Cooking Demonstration at Erie VA Medical Center – 2nd Floor Conference Rooms

Date: Tuesday, January 24

Times: 11:30 a.m. – Noon or 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Location: Erie VA Medical Center – 2nd Floor Conference Rooms

Details: Join us for a 30-minute class and learn how you can make a difference in your health through your diet. The live cooking demonstration will teach attendees how to cook with healthy foods while featuring important food choices that may decrease swelling, help with achy bones, breathing and other health-related problems. Samples will be provided!

For More Information: View the online news release<http://www.erie.va.gov/pressreleases/2017-SYH-cooking-demonstration-lecture.asp>.