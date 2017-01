Friday, February 10, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm – GIVE KIDS A SMILE DAY – FREE SCREENINGS, CLEANINGS, SEALANTS, AND RADIOGRAPHS TO LOCAL CHILDREN under the age of 18 – Fortis-Erie Institute, Building E – 5757 West 26th Road – Erie, PA – FREE – HOWEVER – Appointments are required. please call 814-838-4317 – givekidsasmile.ada.org – www.facebook.com/GiveKidsASmile