Sat, Jan 21 – 11am-12:30pm @ Blasco Library – FREE EVENT! Reading Buddies with the Erie Playhouse – SPACE IS LIMITED. PLEASE RSVP by emailing Joanna Peters at joanna@unitedwayerie.org or calling 814-456-2937 x233

Reading Buddies with the Erie Playhouse – From 11:00am to 12:30pm

FREE EVENT! Join United Way of Erie County, Erie Playhouse and the Erie County Public Library for Reading Buddies. Learn helpful, everyday tips for reading with your child! Training for parents and other caring adults. Activities for kids provided by the Youtheatre cast of The Lion King. Join us and receive: Free tickets to the Erie Playhouse Youtheatre Production of The Lion King, Free lunch and Chance to win a $25 gift card or Hallmark Story Buddy. SPACE IS LIMITED. PLEASE RSVP by emailing Joanna Peters at joanna@unitedwayerie.org or calling 814-456-2937 x233.