Procedes benefit JDRF; improving lives, curing type 1 diabetes. You can turn Type One into Type None!!! $25 per person includes; A chance to win one of 12 cash prizes. (1/2 of the ticket sales will be given away)

Music, Draft Beer, Pop and Light Refreshments. (Cash Bar will also be available). There will also be a corn hole tournament, and auction baskets will be available. Only 250 tickets will be available. For more details or to purchase tickets call Linda Hart at 814-323-8385.