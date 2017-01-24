Thursday; January 26; Lecture at the Jefferson Educational Society; Korean Unification and a U.S. Trump Presidency: Examining the Future of East Asia

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Having spent the last six years in South Korea, Mr. Michael Lammbrau will offer his unique perspective on the intersection of Korean culture and the potential for peace, stability, and prosperity for the region in the 21st century. Mr. Lammbrau will offer insight into the popular sentiment and social attitudes towards Korean Unification and the future of the United States and the Republic of Korea alliance under a Trump administration.

