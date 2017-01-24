Wed. Jan. 25; Free Event at the Jefferson Educational Society; Iraq: From Cradle of Civilization to Center of Ethnic and Sectarian Conflict

Reception at 6 p.m.

Lecture at 7 p.m.

Iraq has a rich history, transitioning from Turkish Ottoman Welayat to British Mandate, a Hashemite Kingdom, and a Baathist Republic. But clashes of American and Iraqi national interests following the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait has turned these former allies into bitter enemies, leading to two wars and a total devastation of Iraq.

With the continued unrest and the rise of ISIS, the region remains in turmoil. This lecture will cover both the history of the region and offer firsthand accounts of the conflict that’s gained international attention.